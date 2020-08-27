Ethic Inc. Sells 3,244 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.22. 30,173,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

