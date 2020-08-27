Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Down 5.4%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 3,212,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,691,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.64%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euronav by 174.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit