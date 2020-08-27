Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Down 5.4%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 3,212,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,691,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.64%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euronav by 174.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

