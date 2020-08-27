Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Up 10.2%

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.07. 4,900,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,824,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,451,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 213,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 458,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Everi by 267.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 3,815,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 211.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,833,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $7,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

