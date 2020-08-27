Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.22. 30,173,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.27. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

