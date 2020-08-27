Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.02. Fiducian Group has a 12-month low of A$3.00 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of A$6.27 ($4.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
About Fiducian Group
