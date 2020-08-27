Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $835.80

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $835.80 and traded as high as $849.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at $842.00, with a volume of 259,179 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 836.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 812.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

