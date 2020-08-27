Fire Lotto Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $79,940.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00082865 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00277563 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002404 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040561 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000353 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008102 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

