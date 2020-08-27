First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 855,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,211,000 after acquiring an additional 676,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 586,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,546,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,733,000 after acquiring an additional 582,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,481,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $55.04. 513,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,175. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.