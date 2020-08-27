Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock Price Up 20.2%

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) shares rose 20.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 1,315,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,377% from the average daily volume of 53,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

In related news, CEO Ronald F. Dutt acquired 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Also, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 228,125 shares of company stock valued at $912,500. Insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

