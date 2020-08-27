FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FOJCY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Danske raised shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

