Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.88. 1,138,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,553. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.