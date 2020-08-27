Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.02. 700,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

