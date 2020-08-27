Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 9,849 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,757 shares of company stock worth $40,202,474. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $138.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

