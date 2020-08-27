Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.40. 4,157,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,384. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

