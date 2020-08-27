Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.88. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

