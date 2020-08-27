Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,595 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

