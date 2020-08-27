Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,298 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

F stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 45,675,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,990,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

