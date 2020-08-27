Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,938. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.