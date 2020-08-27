Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after acquiring an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $241.53. 356,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $243.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

