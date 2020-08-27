Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,555. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

