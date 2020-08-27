Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.63. 3,427,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,160. The company has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

