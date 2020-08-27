Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $670,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,747,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

