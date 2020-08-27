Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.26 and a beta of 0.93. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,035,425. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

