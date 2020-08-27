Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after buying an additional 5,867,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after buying an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after purchasing an additional 536,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,042 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

