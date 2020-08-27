GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) shares dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 1,411,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 959,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

GAU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.90 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

