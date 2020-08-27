Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

