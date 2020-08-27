Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Trading 6.1% Higher

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.76. 478,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 963,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.