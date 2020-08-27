Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 207,300 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on HSDT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.22% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

