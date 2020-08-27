Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $153,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.93. 3,990,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.53. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.12. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

