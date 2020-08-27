Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

NYSE HD traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.63. 3,427,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.79. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

