Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.86

Shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and traded as high as $28.96. Horizons DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 7,700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizons DAX Germany ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.22% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.