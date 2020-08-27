Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.86

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and traded as high as $28.96. Horizons DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 7,700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizons DAX Germany ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.22% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit