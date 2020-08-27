Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.23. 5,283,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,459,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 97.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 113,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 27.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.