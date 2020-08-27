HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 14,391,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.