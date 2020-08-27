HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

