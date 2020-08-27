HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 14,391,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.