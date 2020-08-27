HTMLCOIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,353.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $19,353.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00734479 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.01511061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,359.82 or 1.00495009 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00146728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001654 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

