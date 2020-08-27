Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,120 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carnival worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth about $456,856,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,235,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Carnival by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,997,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 47,872,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,292,016. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.