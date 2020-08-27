Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.