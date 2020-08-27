Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $421,169.48

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Hush has a total market cap of $421,169.48 and $105,533.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00651780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00073272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,753,405 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

