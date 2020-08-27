Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.41. 377,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 92,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

