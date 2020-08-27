Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.55

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 152540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

