Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

ICE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.01. 2,968,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,232. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,202 shares of company stock valued at $15,840,436 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

