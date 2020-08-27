Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives $14.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 435,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,618. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

