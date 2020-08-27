Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Dividend History for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

