iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.05

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and traded as high as $40.61. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.