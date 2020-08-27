iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.05

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and traded as high as $40.61. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

