iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Increased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,886. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

