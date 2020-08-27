iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 961,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.