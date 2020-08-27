iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 48.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,505. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $351.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

