IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 8,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,705. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

