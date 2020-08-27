JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $896.40

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $896.40 and traded as low as $890.81. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust shares last traded at $892.00, with a volume of 25,564 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 895.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 941.24. The company has a market cap of $214.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

